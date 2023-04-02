Pensions April 2023 coming soon, all the dates to collect the check

April has arrived and the withdrawal of the new pension allowance is at the door. A new monthly round has already begun. While from next month – May 2023 – it will instead be possible (finally) to finalize the revaluation of checks on the basis of the new rules and new criteria established in the Budget law for 2023. But let’s see in detail when you can start withdrawing the pension allowance of April 2023.

In reality, it must be said that for some days now it has been accessible on the INPS website, through the online service, the pension slipwhich is the document that allows pensioners to check the amount disbursed each month by INPS and to know the reasons why this amount may vary.

Also for this month Italian post has drawn up a detailed calendar to be respected for the withdrawal of the pension which will follow a precise order. In yesterday’s day, Saturday 1st Aprilwere able to collect their pension in cash at the post offices, only the surnames from A to B. On the day of Monday 3rd April it will be the turn of the surnames from C to D, Tuesday 4th April from E to K. Wednesday 5th April resumes with the surnames from L to O, Thursday 6 April from P to R e Friday 7th April from S to Z

