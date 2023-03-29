Pensions April 2023, next month some citizens will have a bigger check thanks to inflation

Next week (1st to 7th April) theINPS will pay the pensions. We remind you that in April checks will be distributed with a different calendar between post offices and banks. Those who choose the first option will be able to receive the check as early as Saturday. Next month then also the pensioners who have not benefited from the revaluation due to inflation they will receive expected raises to compensate for a higher cost of living.

There Budget Law 2023 in fact it establishes new parameters for the revaluation of pensions with an amount exceeding four times the minimum treatment (about 2,100 euros) and for this reason there was a delay in the distribution of the increases which should have arrived in March. There Budget Law 2023 it then provided for an increase in minimum pensions to 600 euros for those who have reached the age of 75 but the measure has not yet been implemented.

