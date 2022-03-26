Pensions 2022, from new calendars to larger amounts: all the news

News coming for the pensions Of April 2022: Not only does the payment schedule change, but also the check amounts. In fact, from April pensions they will be paid again on the first of the month also in the 419 post offices and not in advance as had become the practice during the pandemic.

The decision was made precisely for the termination of the state of emergency for Covid, Thursday 31 March. The payment of pensions it will be in alphabetical order starting next week. The check will not be paid in advance for those who receive the credit on the postal or bank account. Therefore, the day of payment will be the first bankable day as always: Friday 1st April 2022.

Pensions 2022, bigger check: that’s how much

But not only new dates, they also arrive more full-bodied checks. As he explains the Adnkronos the percentage revaluation of the amounts of pensions for 2022 it was set at 1.7%. This is the annual increase due to the “automatic equalization“, which periodically adjusts the amounts of the checks to the cost of living, based on the inflation rate recorded by Istat. By the first quarter of the year, INPS, which at the beginning of the year had applied the percentage of 1.6% , will pay all pensioners the outstanding difference accrued from 1 January.

But be careful: the revaluation is not full for everyone. The press agency explains: “Pensions reaching up to 4 times the minimum benefit from 100% of the increase, while those with an amount between 4 and 5 times the minimum get 90% of the increase (therefore the revaluation 1.53%) and those above 5 times the minimum share are entitled to only 75% of the increase (for them the increase is 1.275%) “.