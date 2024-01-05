The General Authority for Pensions and Social Security announced the dates for disbursing pensions for the year 2024.

She said that pensions will be paid on the 27th of each month, with the exception of the months of January, April and July, where pensions will be paid on the 26th, while October pensions will be paid on the 25th of the month.

The Authority explained that the early announcement of pension disbursement dates comes with the aim of supporting the groups benefiting from it in proactive financial planning for the new year 2024, or planning other matters that will help them manage their lives in a planned and deliberate manner, noting that any update on these dates during the year It will be announced through the Authority’s media or social media sites.