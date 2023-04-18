Pensions France, Macron’s TV intervention rekindles the protests

“No one can remain deaf to the anger expressed” by the French, “especially me”. However, “these changes were necessary to guarantee retirement for everyone”. This was stated by the French president Emmanuel Macronin a speech to the nation broadcast by the main television channels. An attempt, perhaps, to appease the protests that have been going on for the past three months in France, due to the reform that increases the retirement age from 62 to 64 years which was launched just last Saturday.

Macron expressed his “regret” why the reform was not “accepted” and claims to have “felt anger expressed faced with a job that no longer allows you to live well, faced with rising prices, petrol, groceries”. But he reiterated that it was absolutely “needed to protect everyone’s pensions” and not having to “lower pensions” themselves, “raise contributions” or simply “do nothing”. To turn the page, Macron announced the creation of “a new pact for life at work” already “from the next few weeks, and for this reason he has invited trade unions and entrepreneurs to the Elysée starting tomorrow to discuss. An appointment, however, that will be boycotted by the social partieswho had asked Macron, right up to the last minute, not to sign the promulgation of the law.

