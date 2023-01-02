Durigon: “We will see how to intervene further, if with a new maneuver, always with the aim of defending workers and pensioners from inflation in the best possible way”

“Objectively, a return to the escalator seems very difficult to me”, replies the Undersecretary of Labour Claudius Durigon to the question of Affaritaliani.it on how to defend the purchasing power of wages and pensions largely eroded by inflation and the cost of living. “We must aim for the renewal of many employment contracts that have now expired for years, even with forms of tax exemption. In December, I remember, we renewed the school sector contract with an average of 100 euros more per month. Minister Valditara has unblocked a situation that had been stagnant for years”.

As for the equalization of retirees, Durigon explains, “we have done a lot with the Budget Law bringing the minimum to 600 euros for the over 75s and with the 100% revaluation of pensions up to 4-5 times the minimum. Increases of 40-50 euros for the minimum, even more for the over 75s, and over 150 euros per month for some groups of pensioners. An impact and an important intervention. With the cut in the tax wedge we have favored low wages: 2 points up to 35 thousand euros and 3 percentage points for cuts up to 25 thousand. Not only that, there is also a minimum tax measure for corporate benefits”.

“Can more be done? Certainly yes”, affirms the undersecretary. “In the next few days we will organize a table on work to understand how to give concrete answers to an ever wider audience of people, workers and retirees. And I remind you that the latest budget law has invested a lot in tackling high bills, especially for families in difficulty . We will see how to intervene further, if with a new maneuver, always with the aim of best defending workers and pensioners from inflation. Lastly, there is a lot of work to do on the renewal of contracts. Contracts that have expired for years both in the private and public sectors, I am thinking for example, but not only, of nurses”, concludes Durigon.

