For companies a sort of “reward”

He spoke about it first Affaritaliani.it. And then Claudio Borghileader of the League in the Budget Commission in the Senate, did not exclude it in an interview again ad Affaritaliani.it. Next year – in a measure that falls outside the Budget Law just arrived in Parliament – the quarterly indexation of pensions and salaries to inflation could be introduced by law. A sort of return to the past, a return to the escalator. The hypothesis is being examined by the technicians of Palazzo Chigi and the ministry ofEconomy and Finance where inflation (exogenous, as imported from external factors and non-endogenous, ie internal) remained above 10% for other months.

The goal is to defend the purchasing power of pensioners and workers and the measure – according to what appears to Affaritaliani.it – would be preferred to other bonuses typical of the Conte era. For pensions, which are now indexed at the beginning of the year, switching to the cost of living link every three months would cost the State less than a billion euro. Even if technically we must speak of loss of income for the Treasury (GDP for the State is inclusive of inflation. If the debt is not indexed – and indeed it is not – and pensions and salaries not even for the state is it as if debt and expenses were reduced by the same percentage as inflation. In fact, the debt-to-GDP ratio is going down).

The hypothesis is that of not increasing all the checks pension, excluding the highest ones and with a gradual and declining system that rewards those who receive the least the most. For example, around 2,000 euros in gross pension per month, the indexation could be around 8% every three months. Then there are the wages and salaries of employees (for public ones the cost would obviously be borne by the State) for which thedisbursement would come from private companies. The State would have a small but significant increase in personal income tax and a compensation mechanism for the greater outlay would be studied for businesses (for example some form of additional tax exemption for young people or an incentive for those who invest). Also for i employees the quarterly increase linked to the cost of living and high prices would be gradual, rewarding the lowest incomes.

Subscribe to the newsletter

