December pensions and thirteenth bonus, here are all the increases coming soon

There is less and less left until the beginning of Decembera hot month both from the point of view economic how professional between deadlines, balance sheets to close, gifts to buy, and a few days off to take in. A final year that will bring with it a huge increase also from a pension point of view: the payment of the thirteenth salary will arrive from the social security funds or the respective orders, the bonuses and the arrears arising from the adjustment of the revaluation.

As the online site explains Money.it, “on the amounts of the December pension, the adjustment of the 2023 revaluation must be considered, which the Meloni government brought forward to November, with which 0.8% is added (reduced percentage for checks that exceed 4 times the minimal treatment) on the value of the pension updated last December”. The adjustment, therefore, “will have consequences both for the December accrual and for the thirteenth (but not for the bonus) and the payment of arrears is also foreseen for the 11 monthly salaries already received during the year”.

As the online site explains well, getting to the heart of the matter, on one pension that in December 2022 was equal to 1,000 euros increase of 8 euros gross plus a check with 88 euros in arrears. If a check instead of 2,000 euros, an increase of 16 euros gross applies, considering in addition an amount of 176 euros. For larger pensions with a value, for example, of 3,000 euros, the arrears are 132 euros, while the gross increase is 12 euros gross.

As regards the thirteenththe calculation is very simple: as Money.it explains, just take the gross amount of the pension, calculating 1/12 for each monthly payment perceived during the year. It is therefore a sum equal to the December installment for those who have retired before January 2023. As regards the net is however different given that less convenient taxation is applied to the thirteenth salary (since there are no deductions).

But not just thirteenth. In December you will also receive a thirteenth bonus. It is, explains Money.it., “a additional amount of 154.94 euros for those who are holders of one or more pensions paid by the compulsory general insurance or the substitute, exclusive and exemptive forms of the same, as well as compulsory pension forms managed by the privatized entities referred to in Legislative Decree 509/1994, which have a pension income that does not exceed the minimum pension, therefore equal to 7,327.32 euros in 2023″.

