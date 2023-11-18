“Highly armored” maneuver and ok in Parliament before December 8th. The Cassandras of the anti-government media mainstream and of the PD and M5S oppositions have been denied





It thundered so much that it didn’t rain. Moody’sdenying the Cassandras of the anti-government mainstream media and of the Pd and M5S oppositions who hoped and predicted a downgrade of Italy to “rubbish”, not only confirmed the rating at Baa3 but raised the outlook to stable.

First of all it is a victory for the prime minister Giorgia Meloni and the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti who have set up a Budget Law in the name of prudence, without head-banging and attacks on diligence, while confirming the reduction of taxes for the lower-middle classes, Quota 103 (revised) on pensions and raising the social security allowance especially for the minimum ones.

At this point maneuver “highly armored” in Parliament with a maxi-amendment from the majority speakers which could introduce some small changes and perhaps accept some suggestions from the opposition, but always with unchanged balances, and a final green light in early December before the Immaculate Conception.

Not only. The positive, surprising in some ways opinion of Moody’swhich arrives after the confirmation of the rating by the other agencies, could guarantee the government a treasure chest of 2-3 billion euros in the first half of 2024 in terms of savings on the costs of government bonds and public debt, thanks to the spread which at this point should remain below 200 points and tend to decline (also given the recession in Germany).

Barring geo-political and military unforeseen events, with two wars on the doorstep of Europe, and new flare-ups of inflation (excluded at the moment), resulting in new increases in ECB rates (a very distant hypothesis for now), sources at the highest levels of majority assure ad Affaritaliani.it that this little treasure of the first half of next year, the result of excellent news from rating agencies, could be used for three purposes: increase in medium-low pensions, increase in the single allowance to help especially larger families and further reduction in taxes for employees, this time, perhaps, even beyond the threshold of 35 thousand euros of income per year.

Politically, this is excellent news for the government and each party of the centre-right majority will try to “bring home something” to use in the electoral campaign for the European elections on 9 June 2024.

