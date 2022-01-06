Pensions, INPS checks increases in 2022

Pensions and increases: much has been said in recent weeks, but how much will the checks fromInps Meanwhile, a number: over twenty million people will see an increase in their transfer from the pension fund. In detail i retirees who reach 1,500 euros gross of pension will have an additional 25 euros. There are 34 for the 2,000-euro checks and it is close to 50 euros for more than 3,000 euros a month. The retouching up also applies to minimum pensions And social allowances and it arises because the cost of living has grown a lot with accelerating inflation.

Pensions, checks grow to 1.7% (gross). Inflation and tax cuts

The growth of pension checks it will be a maximum of 1.7 per cent gross (for the lowest incomes). However, there are those who turn up their noses pointing out that prices rise to 3.7 percent per year. So yes, richer pensions, but the purchasing power of retirees drops.

The government However, in the maneuver he made a tax cut precisely to remedy this situation: around 2.6 billion of the 7 billion total savings on tax on income they will touch whoever left the work.

So according to some calculations for one pension from 1,500 euros per month there will be over 100 euros a year more in the wallet.

And then there is the speech Irpef.

On the subject of withholding taxes (additional regional and municipal, 2021 adjustment and 2022 taxation) theInps took stock of the situation and ….

.. just click here to read all the info.