Pensions and falling birth rates, a special fund to set aside part of the GDP

Minister Giorgetti, and not only him, is worried about the public finances and in particular about the pension future of our young people. It is interesting to know that we are looking at a future that does not offer many prospects for our children, but as in all things we know that there are problems, but nobody has the desire or the ability to solve them. The alarm for pensions is not yesterday, dates back to the early 80s, I remember the articles by the journalist Nino Morelli (who wrote for Capital) or by Mondo Economico on March 31, 1985 which entitled “A PENSIONATO PER UNO …” who works and they were not predictions from wizards, but having wanted INPS to take care of everything from layoffs, temporary unemployment, etc. to then engulf all active and passive social security funds, that of craftsmen, merchants, doctors and so on.

READ ALSO: Maneuver, Giorgetti puts his hands forward: “It’s complicated, you can’t do everything”

Whose fault is it? It would be natural to say about everyone and nobody, but this time they have a name and a surname first of all the Italian trade unions who assumed the Presidency for decades (among other things they are the ones who sent women into retirement with the minimum contribution of 14 years and six months and 20 years for the other civil servants. This malpractice lasted from 1973 to 1992 and involved 400,000 people).

Subscribe to the newsletter

