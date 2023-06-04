Pensions and contributory peace, almost 500 signatures for the new Change.org petition: the power of sharing and the strength of the web

Pensionscontributory peace, Work precarious and demographic emergency: Affaritaliani.it raise the new petition posted on change.org whose object is the reopening e the extension of the terms of the contributory peace. The petition, launched by Mr. Paolo Ercolani, asks the government for a immediate and structural intervention in terms of social security. In particular, it is requested to review the “contributory peace” introduced on an experimental basis with article 20. A measure that has now been concluded for some time, which would lead to greater “job stability”, especially in the private sector.

We report below the full petition posted on change.org. “Our political decision-makers are asked to make the ‘contributory peace’ introduced on an experimental basis with article 20, paragraphs 1-5, of the decree-law of 28 January 2019, n. 4, which by 31 December 2021 made it possible to submit to INPS ransom demand (also payable in installments and over a very long time) up to a maximum of five years for the periods prior to 29 January 2019 in which no accrued social security contributions. The experimentation ended some time ago and we ask you to return the structural measure not only reopening the terms, but also extending the possibility of redemption to periods longer than five years and subsequent to January 29, 2019″.

“It is evident, continues the site, that such a legislative provision would be very useful because, at least in the private sector, the job stability no longer exists and therefore it has become almost impossible to acquire a seniority that allows you to accrue one pension within a reasonable time and with decent economic treatment”.

Furthermore, continues Ercolani, “not long after the ‘deadline’ of 29 January 2019, the pandemic caused an impressive number of people to lose their jobs, who, despite finding it later, were still left with large ‘contribution gaps’ caused by the COVID-19“.

“Even if there hadn’t been there pandemic, with its disastrous repercussions also on the world of work, however we could not hide the serious demographic problem that afflicts us and which certainly cannot be resolved in the short term. For the balance of INPS accounts it will therefore be increasingly important that people pay contributions continuously and to obtain this continuity better solution is to give the possibility to always redeem the periods not covered by contributions. Only in this way will it be possible to make it possible to achieve, if not a continuous working life, at least a life of contributions without interruption”, concludes Ercolani.

The petition, thanks to the power of sharing and the web, has now reached further 400 signatures. The goal is to get to over 500.

Pensions and contributory peace, the “scream” of readers on the web: “Enough with the privileges, everyone has the right to decent economic treatment”

There were many comments from readers who – unlike the usual “keyboard lions” – expressed their thoughts, not hiding a veil of concern for the country’s social security future. “With all the current job uncertainties and the various pay systems that have definitely debased the world of work, it’s getting harder and harder to hope for one future retirement if action is not taken in time”, writes a user. “We have 70-year-old people still forced to work on construction sites, while the Mafia caste continues to live in its own world of privileges. INPS = legalized Ponzi system”, echoes another. “Workers have the right to go to pension within a reasonable time and with decent economic treatment”, remarked a third user.

