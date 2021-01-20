Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The General Pensions and Social Security Authority revealed that the Authority’s call center received about 76,754 calls during 2020 on the toll-free number «80010», indicating that the measures taken by the Authority during the second quarter of last year to limit the effects of «Covid-19» On the categories of beneficiaries, it contributed to a large extent in reducing the number of calls received by the center during 2020 compared to 2019, in which the center received about 98,914 thousand calls.

In detail, the number of calls received by the authority during the first quarter of last year reached 23 thousand and 509 calls, while the number of calls in the second quarter reached 13 thousand and 898 calls, while the number of calls in the third quarter reached 21 thousand and 096 calls, and the number of calls in the fourth quarter reached 18 thousand and 251 calls , With a total of 76,754 contacts.

Mohamed Saqr Al Hammadi, Director of the Authority’s Customer Happiness Department, confirmed that the call center had an important role during the period following the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), as it contributed to meeting the inquiries of a large sector of the groups covered by the authority, especially employers, the insured and retired. In light of the developments announced by the authority during the remote work phase, in which it adopted electronic transactions in all its transactions after closing the centers, postponing the payment of contributions to employers for a period of 6 months to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on them, and suspending updating retirees and beneficiaries data as a measure. As a precaution to maintain the safety and health of customers, which made the call center the first option that the stakeholders resorted to during this period, especially from March until August of last year.