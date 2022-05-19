The General Pension and Social Security Authority said that all leaves, whether paid or unpaid, fall within the contribution period for which the insured is entitled to a pension or end-of-service gratuity, noting that the responsibility for paying the contributions due from the insured varies according to the reason for the leave granted to him on the one hand. Currency.

The general rule in the law states that the insured shall pay the full contributions for him and the employer in the unpaid leave, while the insured and the employer each bear their proportion according to what the law determines in the case of paid leave, but the responsibility for paying the contributions due for some Leaves may vary according to their reason.

In the event that the leave holder is accompanying his wife on study leave, or accompanying his diplomatic wife, the employer in the government sector shall bear the full contributions due for it and the insured, while the insured in the private sector shall bear the full percentage of contributions for him and the employer.

The insured shall pay his share and the employer’s share of the contributions in the event that the external secondment periods were without pay, or in the event of special leave periods.

In the government sector, if the study leave is unpaid, the employer and the insured are obligated to their share in the subscriptions, but in the private sector, the insured bears his share and the employer’s share of the subscriptions.

As for the internal secondment periods, the party to which the insured is seconded, if it bears the wage, shall be bound by the employer’s share in the subscriptions, and the insured shall be bound by his share, and it shall be paid to the Authority on the periodic dates on the basis of the insured’s salary in the entity from which it is loaned.

As for the periods of sick leave, the insured is obligated to pay his share on the actual salary he receives for it, and the employer is obligated to pay his share on the full contribution calculation salary, whether the leave is paid or unpaid.

In general, the business owner continues to pay his share and the share of the insured in the cases that stipulate that the insured bears the full contribution rate. Of the insurance benefits due to the insured and paid to the employer.

It is worth noting that the contributions made by the employer in the private sector are deducted from the wages of the insured on the basis of what he receives from the salary of the month of January of each year. As for the government sector, contributions are paid on the basis of the actual contribution calculation salary for each month.



