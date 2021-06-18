Quota 100 goes to the attic at the end of 2021. The Recovery plan confirms its cancellation, also following pressure from the European Union.

The hypothesis that the measure can be replaced by the one that the experts define Quota 102 takes share – we read on quifinanza.it. Also in this case, as for Quota 100, it is required to reach the quota with stakes set for age and contributions: 38 years of contributions and at least 64 years of age. The audience of recipients, therefore, compared to the reform wanted by the yellow-green would shrink, with an advance of only 3 years instead of the 5 allowed by the quota 100. Sources of the Mef confirm that it is a ‘plan B’ on which we are thinking, together the possibility of providing contribution discounts for the most disadvantaged categories.

Quota 102, what are the differences compared to Quota 100?

If Quota 102 were approved, what would differentiate it from Quota 100 would be – mainly – the personal data requirement. The early retirement with Quota 100, in fact, is currently recognized to those who are at least 62 years of age (personal requirement) and 38 years of contributions (contribution requirement).

Well, with Quota 102 the contribution accumulation should be confirmed but not the minimum age of access: therefore, without prejudice to the achievement of at least 38 years of contributions, the early exit from work would be recognized through this measure to subjects with at least 64 years of age (64 + 38 = 102).

Pensions in advance with Quota 102: the categories that can take advantage of the contribution discount

To meet the most disadvantaged categories, those who, due to personal / family conditions, often fail to reach the minimum contributions provided for by Quota 102, the measure in question would also provide for ad hoc concessions, intended for certain workers.

The contribution “discount” would be recognized in these cases to: women, caregivers and precocious. Specifically, we talk about:

a reduction of 8 months on the contributions requested for each child for women (up to a maximum of 24 months);

contribution reductions equal to one year for those who have assisted a family member with a severe handicap for at least 5 years, the so-called caregivers;

a 25% increase in the years of work worked between 17 and 19 years for precocious workers, or those who have accrued at least 12 months of contributions before the age of 19.