The General Pension and Social Security Authority has announced that it has issued an update on the service of issuing a certificate to whom it may concern by adding the digital seal (eSeal) to the pension certificate, which is the certificate that arrives proactively and on a monthly basis to the e-mail of retirees and beneficiaries registered with the Authority.

The authority clarified that the digital stamp on the certificate is important in that the certificate that is issued to retirees and eligible persons and is presented to whom it may concern, there is no longer a need to verify its authenticity by the authority, and this has become available through the document verification icon on the digital identity website.

The authority stated that these procedures raise the level of data security and protection, and shorten many of the procedures for verifying the validity of documents in force in government agencies, and they also reflect the level of development in dealing with data through innovative and modern systems, which came here as a result of joint cooperation between the authority Telecommunications Regulatory, Digital Government, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and Dubai Digital Authority.