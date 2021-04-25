The General Pensions and Social Security Authority said that combining previous service periods contributes to enhancing the insured’s chances of fulfilling the prescribed period to obtain the retirement pension, as the joining contributes to connecting the previous service periods with the subsequent service period so that it becomes one continuous and continuous period. Moza Al Dhaheri, Director of the Contribution Unit at the Authority, said: The insured has the right to add a previous period of service to him in the state for the period of his subsequent service covered by the provisions of the law before the end of his service. Retirement, military service, period of service prior to the acquisition of nationality, previous service period in the Development Board or any previous service period in any body approved by the Authority’s Board of Directors. Al Dhaheri clarified that the conditions for joining the service are that the insured should be in charge of his work, and that the insured submits a written request to the work authority for the period to be combined before the end of his services, and that the period of service to be included has not ended due to one of the reasons for complete deprivation of the pension or gratuity, and not These periods are temporary or daily / daily wage / or from training periods prior to appointment. It indicated that the insured who acquired the nationality of the state has the right to include the previous service period due to his obtaining the state’s nationality, and provided that these previous periods required to be included must not be terminated due to one of the reasons for complete deprivation of the pension or bonus or dismissal by a disciplinary decision or a court ruling, with the insured bearing He has to pay the cost of annexation, the same as the insured who has the nationality of the state. Regarding the cost of payment, Al Dhaheri said that the payment is made either in one payment or in installments, so that the insured pays a cash payment equal to the amount of the end-of-service gratuity that he received for the period to be combined, and the value of the remuneration is deducted from the total cost of combining, provided that the remainder of the addition cost is to be divided into Monthly installments so that the monthly installment is not less than a quarter of the salary, so that the installment period does not exceed four years or the insured reaches the age of sixty, whichever comes first. Al Dhaheri pointed out that in the event that the service of the insured ends without paying the full cost of combining, the combined period is calculated in proportion to the amounts already paid, and the obligation of the insured to pay the addition installments shall be forfeited in the event that his service ends with death, provided that he has paid 50% of the total cost. Addition, but if the amount paid is less than 50%, the remainder is deducted from this percentage from the beneficiaries’ pensions. She explained that the formula for calculating the cost of joining is the salary of the contribution calculation on the date of submitting the addition application, multiplied by 20% multiplied by the period of service to be combined in months, and for example if the salary of an employee’s subscription calculation is 20,000 dirhams and he wants to add 5 years, then the calculation equation will be 20,000 It is the contribution calculation salary on the date of submitting the addition application X / 20% / which is the full contribution percentage for the insured employer / X / 60 / which is the period of service to be combined in months, the result will be / 240 / thousand dirhams. Al Dhaheri said that the authority advises the insured to join immediately upon joining the service, because the calculation of the joining costs is based on the contribution calculation salary at the date of the joining application, and this salary may increase in the future if the employee’s salary at work increases, which makes the joining cost higher than if he joined the join once he joined the work. She added that the insured can join the previous months of service and these months may be useful in some cases that require some months or days to complete the period determined for the entitlement to the retirement pension, and she also indicated the importance of the insured being investigating the transfer option before the end of the service, as the benefit exchange system provides an opportunity to join The period of service according to conditions that would make the new employer bear the remainder of the combination cost after the insured returns the end of service gratuity to the Authority.