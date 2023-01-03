Pensions accompanying non self-sufficient children, from 525.17 to 521.10 euros

Bitter surprise for the parents of dependent children who receive the Indemnity accompaniment, granted in case of recognition of a total invalidity. Despite the promises of the Meloni government, which would help the weakest and most fragile, this morning, January 3, 2023, the transfer arrived fromInps.

An increase, perhaps a small one, was expected, given the equalization and adjustment to inflation. And instead? Resounding. Incredible. Absurd. Until December, INPS paid for non-self-sufficient children as accompaniment 525.17 euros per month for twelve months.

In January 2023, this morning, they arrived 521.10 euros. More than 4 euros less for those who most need psychological support (for example, those suffering from third-level autism spectrum disorder, the highest degree) and various types of aid. Accomplishments to the government that in words had promised to help the least. But the words were not followed by deeds. Even cuts followed. Without words.

