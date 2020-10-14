These are figures that may worry the government. According to the latest Health Insurance estimates, the pension deficit in France could be much larger than expected. Before the crisis linked to the coronavirus epidemic, it was supposed to be 2.7 billion euros. It could eventually reach 25.4 billion euros. Forecasts estimate that even with the end of the health crisis, the deficit will continue to be a real problem in the future.



Several experts assure that it will be difficult to continue without a real pension reform. On the government side, we are sure we want to relaunch this reform soon. “But is it all about balancing the books? To put the points system back on the table? Or simply to make a gesture for the heroes of the Covid such as nursing assistants? It’s still the mystery, even the vagueness“, decrypts, Tuesday, October 13, the journalist France Televisions Alexandra Bensaïd.

