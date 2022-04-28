The General Pension and Social Security Authority revealed that the value of government support for citizens working in the private sector represented in bearing 2.5% of the percentage of contributions due from them amounted to 87 million and 742 thousand and 531.37 dirhams during 2021, stressing that this matter reflects the great role played by By the government to diversify and create more job opportunities for citizens in the private sector, and to encourage employers to appoint them by bearing part of the contribution due from them from the monthly subscriptions.

Ibrahim Shukrallah, Director of the Authority’s Government Communication Office, said: “The total percentage of monthly contributions due from the insured working in the public and private sectors is 20%, of which the insured (contributor) bears 5%, and the employer in the government sector bears 15%, While the employer in the private sector bears 12.5%, and the government pays 2.5% of his total share of 15% in support of citizens working in the private sector.

Shukrallah added: “This percentage shall be deducted according to the salary of the insured’s subscription account, whose components in the government sector consist of the total basic salary, the social allowance for the citizen, the cost of living allowance, the social allowance for children, housing allowance, and in the private sector from everything contained in the work contract with a limit. Maximum 50 thousand dirhams.

He pointed out that these contributions are due to be paid from the beginning of the month following the month for which they are due and may be extended until the fifteenth day of the month and are not refundable in accordance with the provisions of Article 13 of the law, explaining that the delay in paying contributions beyond their dates specified in the law obliges the employer to pay an amount An additional 0.1% of the contributions due for each day of delay, without the need for a warning or a warning, based on the text of Article 14 of the law.

The deduction of the percentage of the insured in the subscription in addition to the percentage of the employer and its payment to the Authority within the dates specified in the law is the jurisdiction of the employer, and therefore the breach of this obligation entails the responsibility of any additional amounts arising as a result of his failure to pay the contributions on the specified dates.

Employers must verify the supply of contributions to the Authority within the period specified by law, regardless of the entities approved for the supply of contributions through the electronic subscription collection system (FTS), as the delay in transferring contributions to the Authority through these entities does not exempt the employer from bearing the additional amounts incurred on delay in payment.

The employer shall pay an additional amount of 10% of the value of the contributions due from the insured in the event that he does not deduct and pay the contributions for them on the basis of real wages, or in the event that the contributions are not paid for some of his workers.

Providing the authority with correct data exempts the employer from being subject to the penalties and fines determined by the law in Article 59, which stipulates that a penalty of imprisonment and a fine not exceeding five thousand dirhams, or either of these two penalties, shall be imposed on whoever deliberately gives incorrect data or deliberately refrains from giving the data stipulated in this The law, or the decisions, or regulations implementing it with the intent of obtaining funds from the Authority without any right.

Charging the insured employer to any percentage other than what is prescribed by law is subject to the fines determined by the law in Article 60, which states that “every employer in the private sector subject to its provisions shall be punished with a fine of five thousand dirhams for each worker who did not participate in the authority for him, and he shall be punished with the same The penalty is for every employer to bear his workers any share in the insurance expenses that is not stipulated in this law, and the court shall rule on its own to oblige the violating employer to pay the workers the value of the insurance expenses they incurred.”



