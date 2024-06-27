The General Authority for Pensions and Social Insurance announced the disbursement of retirement pensions for the current month of June 2024, today, “Thursday.”

The value of pensions disbursed amounted to 782,578,834.21 dirhams, an increase of 78,471,657 dirhams over the same month of last year 2023, in which the value of pensions amounted to 704,107,177.30 dirhams.

The number of beneficiaries of the disbursement for this month reached 48,335 beneficiaries, an increase of 1,766 beneficiaries over the same month of last year 2023, in which the number reached 46,569 beneficiaries.

The expenses incurred include civilians subject to Federal Law No. 7 of 1999 for pensions and social insurance and its amendments, as well as beneficiaries whose files are managed by the Authority for the Ministry of Finance in accordance with the pension laws to which they are subject.