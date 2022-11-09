Rome – The signature of the Minister of Economy arrives, Giancarlo Giorgettito the decree that starts from 1 January 2023 an adjustment of pensions equal to + 7.3%. The increase, as envisaged by current legislation, was calculated on the basis of the percentage change that occurred in the consumer price indices provided by Istat on 3 November.

Considering the effect of the indexation of pensions to inflation, in the period 2022-2025, spending “will absorb resources of over 50 billion”says Giorgetti.

The current system provides for three bands for revaluation: 100% of inflation, or in full measure, for pensions up to 4 times the minimum (equal to approximately 523 euros), 90% between 4 and 5 times the minimum and 75% over 5 times.