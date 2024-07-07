Pensions, 67 years and 25 years of contributions: the new proposal. Who benefits?

There are only a handful of months left until the opening of the budget sessionwhen the government will be called upon to draft the 2025 budget plan. On the social security front, a consensus seems to be emerging, at least preliminary, towards the organic reform of pensions, privileging however, for the moment, targeted solutions that facilitate early exit from the world of work. The underlying objective remains to increase the sustainability of a pension system under pressure due to the demographic ageing of the population. This need emerges clearly from the latest Economic and Financial Document which foresees an increase in spending on social benefits, especially pensions, in the coming years. The latest Economic and financial document (Def) signals an expected growth in spending on social benefits, which will see a 5.3% increase in 2024, followed by an average annual increase of 2.5% in the three-year period 2025-2027. Particular focus is placed on pension spending, expected to rise by 5.8% in 2024 and by 2.9% annually in the following three-year period.

Recently, Alberto Brambilla and Antonietta Mundo have proposed new flexible pension schemes. It aims to introduce an age corridor between 63/64 and 72 years for access to retirement, with penalties for those who opt for early retirement before the age of 67. Their idea aims for greater flexibility in exit, taking into account the specificities of each worker.

Pensions, quota 103 and its alternatives

Quota 103 will end in December, leaving room for new regulations that will require at least 67 years of age for early retirement from 2025, if no extensions are adopted. Among the options considered by the government and the majority, the Quota 41 hypothesis stands out, which would allow people to leave work with 41 years of contributions simply by accepting a reduction of up to 20% of their pension.

In their approach to reform, Brambilla and Mundo emphasize the need to recognize and rationalize exits for arduous jobs, proposing penalties for those who leave the activity before the age of 67. They also underline the importance of preventing excessively generous early retirements that would burden the state budget.

The proposal includes a change in the minimum contribution age from 20 to 25 years and introduces a pension sustainability requirement at 67 years, providing for a benefit at least 1.5 times higher than the social benefit. This aims to improve the adequacy of pensions and reduce the duration of benefits, a critical factor in a context of demographic ageing.

The key idea is to ensure the sustainability of the pension system, already severely tested by growing public debt. The Brambilla-Mundo proposal highlights the urgency of adjustments that take into account demographic and financial dynamics, including incentives for those who choose to remain active beyond conventional age limits. The hope is to balance immediate needs with the prospect of a reliable and robust pension system for future generations.