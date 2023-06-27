Pensions, the government’s plan to change everything. Here’s how much it costs

The government Melons moves for a new plan on pensions. The goal of the executive is to override the law Fornero. Check the hypothesis of 41 years of contributions without age limits. According to INPS estimates, however, the measure would cost 4 billion in the first year. And it would come to 75 in ten. The undersecretary for Welfare Claudio announced the choice of government Durigon in an interview with La Stampa. “It is so dear to me and I can guarantee it will. We’ll see if it’s done this year or next year. But both as a League and as a government we want to bring home this result“, he assures.

Durigon – continues La Stampa – claims that “quota 41 in quota 103, with 62 years of age, is already a first step in this direction. With Draghi’s Quota 102, 108,000 people retired. With Quota 103 with 41 years of contributions and 62 years of age, I am already today 17,000 those who have left their jobs in advance. Then there are all the other questions in the works, so we will certainly reach out to them 40-50,000 exits expected at the end of the year“. The undersecretary adds that “90% will remain the Women’s Option, which however is a very invasive tool given that it provides for a 30% reduction of checks. However, surely, already today with the tools we have we can give women much more comprehensive refreshments. We are also studying this: we need to understand which is it right tool to use“. The government will also continue the discussion on hard work and supplementary pensions.

