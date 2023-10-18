The General Pensions and Social Security Authority said that calculating the retirement pension and end-of-service benefits for the insured in the private and private sectors registered with it in accordance with the Federal Pensions and Social Security Law, goes through three main steps.

The Authority explained that the first step in the calculation method is to know the salary for calculating the employee’s contribution, and this salary in the government sector consists of a sum of five elements that include the basic plus the monthly bonuses and allowances that the Pensions Law specified as the cost of living allowance, the children’s allowance, the citizen’s social allowance, and the housing allowance, with a maximum of 300,000 thousand dirhams, while in the private sector it includes everything stipulated in the employment contract with a maximum of 50 thousand dirhams. This is with reference to the specificity of the method of calculating the components of the employee’s total salary and the elements that are included in the salary for calculating his contribution in some local governments.

She pointed out that after knowing the contribution account salary, the average contribution account salary is extracted, and it is calculated for workers in the government sector over the last three years of work, or the entire subscription period if the service period is less than that, while it is calculated for workers in the private sector over the last five years of work. Or the entire subscription period if less than that.

To calculate the average, the subscription account salary for each of the last three or five years of service, depending on the type of sector, is multiplied by 12 months. Then, these amounts are collected and divided for workers in the government sector by 36 months, and divided for workers in the private sector by 60 months, and the result will be: This process is the average salary subscription calculation.

The third and final step is in calculating the pension calculation salary or bonus. It is noted that the pension is calculated based on the average contribution calculation salary according to the years of service, where a service period of 20 years grants the pension to the insured at a rate of 70% of the average contribution calculation salary, and the insured is given an increase of 2 % for each year exceeding 20 years, noting that there are some cases in which the pension is granted over 15 years at a rate of 60%, and the pension is granted at a maximum rate of 100% when the insured spends 35 years in service, and for any year exceeding 35 years in service is granted The insured receives a bonus of three salaries from the pension account.

According to the above, let us assume that the average salary of an employee’s subscription account is 22,166 dirhams and he has spent 20 years in service. The pension account salary that he will receive after retirement will be 70% of the average salary of his subscription account according to his years of service, so that (22,166 x 70%) is multiplied, i.e. His pension will be estimated at approximately 15,516.2 dirhams.

As for calculating the end-of-service reward for workers in the government and private sectors, it is based on the average salary for calculating the reward, which is the same as the average salary for the contribution account that was extracted when calculating the pension, so that the insured is entitled to a reward at the rate of a month and a half’s salary for each year of the first five years of service from the average salary. Calculating the bonus, at the rate of two months for each year of the following five years of service, and at the rate of three months for each year in excess of that. It is noted that the period eligible for the bonus starts from one year at work to 19 years and 11 months, while if the employee spends an additional day, he will have Complete the period eligible for the pension because the part of the month in the pension law is forced into a full month.