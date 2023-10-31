The General Pensions and Social Security Authority called on the insured to deeply study three options available to him before making the decision to terminate his service, or when he wishes to change his employer, with the aim of improving the retirement decision and obtaining the best insurance benefits, noting that the first option is to benefit from the “Project” “Shork”, which was launched by the Authority at the beginning of last July, for those whose service ends after this date, and the second is to benefit from the advantage of transfer between government work entities subject to the provisions of the Federal Pensions Law, which permitted transfer with conditions, in addition to the third option, which is the benefit exchange system.

The Authority explained, as part of its “End It Right” awareness campaign, that the “Shurak” project allows the insured, when moving from one employer to another, to retain his end-of-service gratuity without incurring any additional costs for the purposes of joining when moving to the new employer in accordance with the controls and provisions specified by the Authority. Pensions.

She emphasized that the main goal of the “Shork” project is to support the insured to reach the period eligible for retirement pension entitlement, as it is the ultimate goal of participating in insurance without bearing the costs of inclusion. Therefore, its main target was the insured who do not meet the conditions for retirement pension entitlement in terms of service periods. Which makes “Shorek” a new and extremely important option to enable the insured to receive service periods at no cost.

The Authority stated that, given that “SHORK” applies only to workers in entities registered with the Federal Pensions Authority, there are other options that the insured can study, which is the transfer option. Transfer is permissible in the government sector from federal to local, while transfer between and among localities To federal entities governed by the human resources laws of each emirate or the human resources regulations for employers, especially independent ones, which may allow the permissibility of transfer between localities or restrict some of them. Therefore, the transfer option is one of the important features in the pension law that helps the insured continue his period of service, consider it continuous, and improve his chances of obtaining a retirement pension without having to bear the costs of adding his previous period of service, if the conditions are met.

As for the third option for the insured, it is the benefits exchange system that was approved a few years ago and had a significant impact in facilitating the movement of national employees between different work agencies in the country and considering their service periods as continuous and continuous without interruption, which enabled them to accumulate service periods without resorting to the option of joining, thus enhancing Their chances of obtaining the best benefits, the most important of which is the retirement pension.

The benefits exchange system was approved in order to deal with cases of transfer and transfer of citizen employees from employees of the federal sector to employees of the local sector or from employees of the military service to employees of the civil service, or vice versa in all cases. In the past, if an employee wanted to move from one subject to one retirement law to another and wanted to calculate or Combining the period of his previous service with the subsequent one, the law under whose umbrella he transferred determines this in accordance with its terms and conditions, and with the benefits exchange system, visions have been unified regarding the transfer process so that the insured’s period of service becomes continuous and continuous if the transfer is based on the request of the entities to which he is transferred or cases. Move individually.

The period of the insured’s subscription to the system to which he is transferred is considered continuous and continuous with the period of his subsequent subscription to the system to which he is transferred, and the cost is calculated according to three items, which are: First, the cost that the fund from which he is transferred is obligated to the fund to which he is transferred is calculated according to the end-of-service reward for the previous subscription period for the insured who is transferred. Assuming the end of his service on the date of the transfer, whether that period leads to entitlement to a pension or bonus, and according to the total amounts paid by the insured if he is not entitled to a pension or end-of-service bonus, the entity to which the insured is transferred is obligated, if the transfer is based on its request, to pay the financial differences between The cost of adding the previous service period and the transfer cost specified in the first clause. These differences are calculated for the transferred subscription period in accordance with the provisions of the system to which the person is transferring.

