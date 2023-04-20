Pensions, 27% of senior Americans retire penniless

“Nearly 27% of Americans age 59 and older have no retirement savings. And that’s the same share of the senior total. And it is also clear that these “boomers” are at an age (between 59 and 77 years) with less time to save” is the surprising result of a new survey by the company Credit Karma financial services. In short, in the land of the economic dream the gold of the boom generation it doesn’t seem to sparkle so much and indeed there seems to be less of it to the savings of the poor Italian and French boomers. Between reality and desire, the distance is quite wide. In fact, the Americans (particularly the boomers) involved in the survey, when asked how much they would need to retire, calmly indicate that the ideal figure would be 1.25 million dollars. In reality, however, the majority of workers are very far from this figure and, indeed, a large portion of seniors get to “good retirement” without a dollar. The results take on greater significance as they come at a time when the government is reflecting (as the pension systems of other governments periodically do, including Italy). on the “status quo” of the social security program. The Program is supported by a trust fund which, in 2033, would be virtually dry.



Pensions, the risk of seeing social security benefits reduced

