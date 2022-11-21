The General Pension and Social Security Authority confirmed that employers in the private sector are a key partner in the success of the insurance work system at the authority level, pointing out that the authority’s statistics for the month of October 2022 reveal that the total number of those registered in the authority from the private sector rose to about 21,868 subscribers, as well The number of private sector companies has increased in an unprecedented manner to reach (7515) companies registered with the Authority until the end of October of this year 2022, out of (7874) entities registered with the Authority, where the share of the government sector is

The federal government out of the total number is (93) entities, while the number of registered business entities from the local government sector is (266).

The Authority stated that all employers in the private sector in the country are obligated to register with the Authority, with the exception of those operating from it or whose main headquarters are located in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, so that when a citizen joins any of them and within the aforementioned scope, he must register with the Authority and subscribe on behalf of citizens with it in accordance with the provisions of Federal Law No. ( 7) For the year 1999 of pensions and social security and its amendments.

The Authority stated that the employer is obligated to register the citizen within 30 days from the date of his joining the work, and the contributions must be paid for him at a maximum by the middle of the month following the month in which he joined, in order to avoid any fines that may arise as a result of the delay in paying these contributions, which are applied without prior notice or warning. , calling on employers to educate their human resources employees about the pension law in order to spare them the burden of paying these additional sums that may be incurred as a result of lack of awareness of the law, and in this context the Authority notes that employers can request awareness-raising workshops about the law or services through the Authority’s website as a service Presenting workshops.

The authority’s data for the month of October 2022 indicates that the number of registered persons in the federal government sector reached (34,740) insured persons, while the number of insured persons in the local government sector reached (29,828) subscribers, while the number of insured persons in the private sector reached (21,868) subscribers. Of the males (6671) participants, the number of females (15197) participants.

The authority’s data also reveals that the number of services provided during the month of October 2022 amounted to about 4,119, between electronic and other services, through service centers that were visited by about 1,282 customers during the same month, while the authority’s call center received and answered about 9,303 calls.

During October 2022, the authority disbursed about 783 requests as end-of-service benefits and compensation, and completed about 113 requests to add service, and about 31 requests to purchase a nominal service period during the same month.