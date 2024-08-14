Pensions 2025, what changes with the new quota 41. You will be able to leave work regardless of age

The Meloni government has been working on a project for some time pension reform and the latest idea of ​​the Alloy seems to have brought the majority into agreement, to the point that the new measure could be included within the next financial maneuver. This would be a real turning point: we would retire with quota 41 and no longer with quota 103. The way to stop working has changed dramatically. Flexibility in leaving – reports Quotidiano Nazionale – will most likely no longer be limited to the possibility of retiring 62 years old with 41 years of contributionsbut, regardless of agefrom the achievement of the only threshold of 41 years of activity and payments.

Even if the other side of the coin will be the Check calculation exclusively with the contributory system, less advantageous. This is, together with the partially mandatory use of the supplementary pension For guarantee more dignified and less distant pensions for young peoplethe main novelty of the pension package that the League intends to pass in the autumn as part of the Budget Law. On several recent occasions, the Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the League Salvini he explained that “we are working on the pension issue to help those who can no longer cope and have the broken back on return to family life“.

A notice that his welfare man, the Undersecretary of Labor Claudio Durigonhas translated into a proposal based on the Carroccio’s workhorse, Quota 41like the years of contributions to earn to leave workregardless of age. With the corollary of the recalculation of the allowance with a fully contributory method. Which entails a 15-20 percent pay cutdepending on the case. The introduction of Quota 41 will lead to the end of Quota 103, which has had – continues Quotidiano Nazionale – a significant role in curb pension spending in 2024. Suffice it to say that the tightening of the exit rules envisaged by the Budget Law for 2024 meant that in the first six months of the year the 99,707 early pensions were paid with a 14.15% drop compared to those starting in the same period in 2023.