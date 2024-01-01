Pensions 2024: reform, bad news. Point by point what changes in 2024 for retiring



Pensions, bad news with the new year. The new budget law, as the website www.corriere.it writes in great detail and precision, confirms the line drawn some time ago by the Meloni government: it will be more difficult for Italians to retire early in 2024. According to the projections contained in the update note to the Def, spending on social security will increase from around 16% of GDP to 17.2% in 2035. The real scenarios are therefore much more worrying than those described during the electoral campaign, when the parties now they promised the government the cancellation of the Fornero law and a lowering of the retirement age. After this reality check, the government took action by extending Quota 103, Social Ape and Option, but with decidedly stricter requirements. The posts inserted transform the path to leaving work before having reached the requirements for the old-age pension (67 years and 20 of contributions, as required by the Fornero law which, despite the promises, will return from next year into a gymkhana among new obstacles at full power). The penalty for doctors who leave the profession early has also been confirmed, while old-age pensions are not affected. At the same time, for early exit from work upon reaching the age of 64 (with 20 years of contributions), the “mandatory threshold” to be accrued to benefit from the allowance is tightened. Meanwhile, the revaluation of allowances will start from 1 January 2024 (but for everyone in the same way). Let's see in more detail how it will be possible to retire in 2024 after the definitive yes to the Budget.

Let's start from pension anticipated. Also in 2024 it will be possible to leave the world of work at 64 years of age and 20 years of contributions. But these requirements are no longer enough. The government has in fact decided that to access the new system, the social security allowance must reach a quota equal to at least three times the amount of the social allowance (for women with a child the threshold drops to 2.8 times, while for those who have 2 or more children decreases to 2.6 times). It doesn't end there: a maximum limit has also been set beyond which the social security check cannot go, regardless of how much is paid: five times the INPS minimum.

For workers who fall within the contributory system – writes the website www.corriere.it – ​​the “contributory peace” is revived. Born with the reform of March 2019 (the well-known “Decretone”, which also introduced Quota 100 and Citizenship Income), and remained valid only until 2021, now the contributory peace sees the light again for the two-year period 2024-2025 and allows you to cover periods of leave and/or unemployment, but also the months spent between one job and another or periods of study that cannot be redeemed through the “degree redemption”. All this, up to a maximum of 5 years (not necessarily continuous). The period that it will be possible to cover thanks to the contributory peace is between 1 January 1996 and 31 December 2023.

Quota 103, a measure introduced for 2023, to replace Quota 102, by the Draghi government, has become the flagship of the League, which has made fire and flames to prevent the Meloni government from introducing Quota 104, but has had to swallow a worsening of the requirements. In 2024, in fact, the access requirements are confirmed (62 years of age and 41 years of contributions), but the allowance will be entirely recalculated with the contributory method, also for the part of seniority which until the end of the year remains calculated with the method remunerative. A maximum allowance limit is also introduced, set at around 2,500 euros per month. Recalculation, for the most part pensioners, will therefore lead to a cut in the check compared to what had been expected by Draghi. Finally, the so-called “moving windows” for exit are also changing, which – once the necessary contributions have been reached – go from the current 3 months to 7 for private workers and from the current 6 months to 9 for public workers.

Finally, those who opt for Quota 103 will not be able to work and therefore will not be able to combine income from work with pension income until they reach 67 years of age.

As mentioned, the Social Ape and the Women's Option are also confirmed for 2024, but again with restrictions that reduce the number of possible beneficiaries. Introduced experimentally in 2004, the women's option provided for the possibility of early retirement for workers with 35 years of contributions and 57 years of age (58 for self-employed workers). Meloni had wanted to tighten the requirements already with the law for 2023. From 2024 they will be able to therefore, as last year, only female workers can access it:

a) dismissed or employed in companies with a crisis table open at the Ministry;

b) with disabilities equal to or greater than 74% with verification of the status of civil invalid;

c) who have been assisting disabled people living with them for at least 6 months, with serious disabilities based on law 104 of 1992, of first or second degree of kinship only in the latter case for those over 70 years of age.

The age requirement, compared to 2023, goes from 60 to 61 years of age, again with 35 years of contributions and is reduced by one year for each child within the maximum limit of two years (at 61 years and no longer 60 without children; 60 years instead of 59 with one child and 59 years instead of 58, with two or more children.

Remains:

1) the calculation of pension entirely with the contributory method with a reduction, at 61 years of age, of approximately 18/20% by applying the coefficients in force in 2023;

2) the moving windows of 12 months for employees and 18 months for self-employed workers.

In a nutshell, a self-employed woman without children will access the women's option at 62 and a half.

The pension accrued with the women's option can be cumulated with other income from work like any other pension.

As regards the Social Ape, the extension to 31 December 2024 brings with it a worsening of the age requirement: instead of the current 63 years, it will be possible to access the benefit with 63 years and five months.

They can access Ape social:

a) unemployed workers with at least 63 years and 5 months of age and 30 years of contributions following termination of the employment relationship due to dismissal, including collective dismissal, resignation for just cause or consensual termination or employees of companies with a crisis table open at the Ministry and who have exhausted their unemployment periods, such as Naspi;

b) people aged 63 years and with 30 years of contributions, with disabilities equal to or greater than 74% and recognized as civil invalids;

c) workers aged 63 and with 30 years of contributions who have been assisting disabled people living with them for at least 6 months, with serious disabilities based on law 104 of 1992, whether of first or second degree of kinship (only for over 70s);

d) employees who carry out so-called “heavy” tasks with at least 63 years of age and 36 years of contributions and who, at the time of the application for access to the Social Ape, have carried out one or more of the professions contained in Attachment no. 3 to law n. 234/2021 for at least six years out of the last seven or for at least seven years out of the last ten; the announced expansion of the categories of burdensome workers recognized by law no. was not made. 234/2021.

For 2024, the total incumulation of the benefit with income from employed or self-employed work is included, which is currently absent, with the exception of occasional work within a maximum of 5,000 euros per year. The allowance is always calculated with the mixed system but with the limitations of the maximum amount to 1,500 euros gross per month, without thirteenth salary and without adjustments due to inflation until reaching the old-age pension at 67 years of age.

Subscribe to the newsletter

