Is called ‘think about me‘ but it stands for TAILOR-MADE BOARD, the app that simulates pension scenarios, now also available on the Inps Mobile app, in the ‘Services – without authentication’ section. The INPS recalls it in a note. By entering anonymously and without authentication a few personal data and those relating to the contribution, the simulator provides information regarding the pensions that can be accessed (both in the single pension managements and by cumulating the entire contribution), it continues. The simulator, already present on the web portal, is one of the innovation projects for the implementation of the Pnrr which aim to make information and services available to users in a multi-channel logic.

HOW DOES IT WORK – The app provides “do-it-yourself” pension advice to find out when and how to retire by accumulating all the contributions; it allows you to know the main pensions and some institutions to anticipate access to retirement; it does not provide information on the amounts of pensions or on the pensions envisaged for certain categories of workers (e.g. pilots, polygraphers, soldiers, etc.); does not use the information present in the INPS database: the user must enter the data to simulate different pension scenarios.

The simulator provides information only on direct pension treatments, valuing, on the basis of current provisions, the contribution present in the following pension managements:

Employee Pension Fund (FPLD);

Management of commercial activities (COM);

Artisan management (ART);

Management of direct growers, sharecroppers and settlers (CD/CM);

Separate Management;

Pension Fund for State Administration Employees (CTPS);

Pension Fund for Employees of Local Authorities (CPDEL);

Judicial Officers Pension Fund (CPUG);

Teacher Pension Fund (CPI);

Healthcare Pension Fund (CPS);

Professional speakers.

The results provided refer only to pensions accrued since 2019 and do not take into account any ownership of pensions. The simulator does not calculate pension amounts and therefore does not check the pension requirements linked to these amounts.

The results are based exclusively on the answers provided by the user and are provided anonymously, they have neither certification nor legal value. Carrying out particular activities may allow access to retirement on the basis of requirements other than those returned by the simulator, despite enrollment in one of the managements indicated (e.g. agricultural workers, military personnel, maritime workers, miners, workers in the sector publishing, etc.). The simulator uses years and months as units of measurement, without considering days. The results returned, therefore, may not correspond exactly to the real situation and can be verified at the INPS offices.