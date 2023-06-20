Pensions July 2023, increases for minimum pensions of 1.5% or 6.4% for the over 75s start

With the pensions July 2023 the increases will finally become effective minimum pensions, foreseen with the Maneuver and which should have entered into force in January. For this year the check will be 1.5% richer, a percentage that rises to 6.4% for the over 75s. In 2024 it will increase to 2.7%. Not only that, from 1 July around 1.3 million Italians who receive a minimum pension in addition to the allowance adjustment will receive the arrears of the months from January to June.

Pensions July 2023, what changes for those with the minimum pension

