A new ‘haemorrhage’ of doctors from the public service is coming to avoid the pension cuts, with 2 thousand white coats who could leave the National Health Service by December 2023. And another 4 thousand would be added in 2024: “A lethal blow for the National Health Service”, determined by the 2024 Budget and the expected cut on doctors’ pensions. “Those who can will leave immediately to avoid reductions”, Pierino Di Silverio, secretary of the hospital doctors’ union Anaao Assomed, tells Adnkronos Salute which, together with Cimo-Fesmed, has already proclaimed a state of agitation due to the cut in pension remuneration, “but also against the entire structure of the Budget without sufficient allocations for the sector”, underlines the union leader.

“Due to the budget law, 2,000 doctors could be eligible to leave in just 2 months until December: they will only need to apply within 10 days” to avoid having their pension cut, explains Di Silverio. And to these, he specifies, “will be added all those in 2024 who gradually acquire the expected terms (67 years and 42 years and 10 months of contributions): another 4 thousand, for a total of 6 thousand fewer doctors”.

We will definitely get to the strike in December. It is no longer a possibility, it is a reality: with this maneuver done like this, if it is carried forward without changes we will certainly be forced to fold our arms. And not for just one day, but it will be a repeated, long protest”, adds the leader of Anaao Assomed who, together with Cimo-Fesmed, has already proclaimed a state of agitation due to the cut in pensions. “But this ‘punitive’ rule – he explains to Adnkronos Salute – is only the straw that broke the camel’s back, because the Maneuver generally lacks the necessary resources for healthcare”.

The only path that remains, therefore, is to “strike. And we, as we have written – reiterates the union leader – are striking against a foolish and ineffective maneuver from an economic and regulatory point of view for the healthcare system. We were first waiting for the maneuver official, but at this point we are not even waiting for the official maneuver – specifies Di Silverio – also because today it has been labeled and we are reacting. After that the Government will decide what it wants to do: whether to listen to us, whether to invest in professionals, or whether to decree the end of the system of public care”.