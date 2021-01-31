Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The General Pensions and Social Security Authority announced that it has provided its services during the year 2020 to 129 thousand and 111 beneficiaries, of whom 88 thousand and 309 are insured in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Pensions and Insurance Law, and “40,802” are retired and entitled to those affiliated with the “Authority” or covered by the provisions Other retirement laws.

According to its statistics, the Authority stated that the largest number of the insured subscribers is concentrated in the government sector, of which the federal includes “40,213” insured persons working in 20 ministries and 71 federal institutions and institutions, while the local includes 28,247 insured persons in 251 entities Work .. The private sector is ranked third in terms of the number of insured persons, and it includes 19,894 insured persons working in 6,038 entities.

The Authority’s statistics revealed an increase in the number of subscribers from “84,978” insured in January 2020 to “88,309” by the end of December of the same year, an increase of “3,331” subscribers.

The increase was distributed among sectors. The share of the federal government was 945 of which was insured, the local 997 was insured, and the private sector 1.389 was insured, while the number of employers increased from 6.027 in January to 6.380. “Entity in December of the same year, with an increase of“ 353 ”employers.

Statistics showed that the number of retirees by the end of 2020 reached 24,586 retirees, while the geographical distribution of retirees, according to the Authority’s statistics, revealed that the Emirate of Sharjah includes the largest number of retirees, with a share of 6,467 retirees, followed by the Emirate of Dubai by about “ 5,621 retirees, then the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, about 4,191 retirees, then the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, whose number of retirees reached 4,056 retired, then the Emirate of Fujairah, in which the number of retirees reached ‘1,924’ retired, then the Emirate of Ajman with ‘1,419’ Retired, and finally the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, in which the number of retirees, according to the statistics of the “Authority”, reached 908.

The statistics indicated that the number of beneficiaries by the end of 2020 amounted to about 16,216 persons, while the geographical distribution reveals that the largest number of them were concentrated in the Emirate of Sharjah, about 3,750, followed by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, about 3,173, and then the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by about “2,934” receivable, followed by the Emirate of Dubai with “2,819” receivable, then the Emirate of Fujairah with “1,838” receivable, then the Emirate of Ajman with “1,059” receivable, and finally the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain with “571” receivable In addition to this distribution, the “commission” performs obligations for about “72” beneficiaries who reside outside the country.