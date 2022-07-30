Izvestia: the State Duma received a bill on the payment of the 13th pension to pensioners

The State Duma announced its intention to consider a bill on the payment of the 13th pension this fall. About it writes newspaper “Izvestia”.

According to the proposed innovation, the elderly will be entitled to annual payments in December. It is also planned to double the fixed payment to the old-age insurance pension for citizens who have reached the age of 70. The authors of the bill say that the changes are necessary to improve the quality of life of pensioners. “Old age must stop being associated with poverty and deprivation,” they insist.

The publication quotes the words of the authors of the initiative, who spoke about supporting one of the most socially vulnerable categories of citizens with the help of this initiative. In their opinion, the establishment of an additional insurance old-age pension will contribute to the restoration of social justice.

The deputies also stressed that the relevance of the project is also as a measure of additional stimulation of consumer demand for the development of the domestic economy in the face of reduced import supplies. “You need to understand that in the end, these government spending will go through the consumer market specifically to support our enterprises,” they explain. According to preliminary estimates, the implementation of the idea will require 654.8 billion rubles from the federal budget.

Earlier it became known about plans to submit to the State Duma a bill prohibiting the deduction of a living wage from pensioners-debtors. The initiative obliges the organization that is engaged in the transfer of payments to the debtor to keep on the citizen’s account an amount equal to the subsistence minimum after the debt is written off.