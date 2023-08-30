In Naro-Fominsk near Moscow, two pensioners systematically killed animals in pseudo-religious rites. Video from the scene posted Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, women perform sectarian rites, kill dogs and goats and pile their corpses near their site. In the published video, another dog almost became a victim of flayers. A woman in a scarf reads prayers, walks around the animal, ties his paws with tape to her partner, assuring that she will take him for a rabies vaccination.