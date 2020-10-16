The elderly, who were previously a pillar of Alexander Lukashenko, also take to the streets. Janka Belarus tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 23.

Last Monday, venerable people took to the streets to protest in Minsk and other regions. It only started recently; there was no such thing two months ago. Retirees are traditionally the most conservative part of society. They are the pillar of every political model, from autocracy to the most competitive liberal democracy.

The older people get, the more they tend towards the status quo. Translated in our reality, this means: the leadership is supported – simply because it is the leadership. The main thing, however, is: you go to vote. The young people demonstrate, the elderly go to the polls. It’s a social fact.

Записи из дневника на русском языке можно найти здесь.

In the post-Soviet countries, this fact is reinforced by the fact that the generation older than 60 is shaped by the Soviet tradition. This is the generation that has experienced dramatic changes at a ripe old age and whose way of life has radically changed. The majority of these people feel they have lost these changes and are caught up in a Soviet nostalgia, which Lukashenko likes to portray himself as the leading representative.

Today, however, the very part of society that voted for Lukashenko in 1994 is protesting. And people shout: “Get out of here!” And “Something like that won’t happen to our grandchildren!” They walk five kilometers along the central Alley in the capital – at this age and when it rains, it’s not so easy. They are touching, beautiful and you want to hug them best.

We had believed in vain that the retirees’ protests would not be dispersed. Simply because they can’t run away. Beating old people is not possible, even the beaten up punishers would not do that. For about three hours – that is how long the march lasted – it was quiet in the city. But then the security forces decided to disperse the pensioners. They began using tear gas and stun grenades against grandmothers and grandfathers. I have no words to comment on this fact.

In the social networks, people became very active very quickly and offered their help to pick up the protesters in their own car or taxi. Because the state power had closed the metro several times. Such support is priceless. Just like another fact: the retirees’ rally shows that there is no going back. A change is getting closer and closer. Society must not falter or lessen its pressure.

Translated from the Russian Barbara Oertel