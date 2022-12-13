Home page World

Of: Miriam Haberhauer

A German couple wants to go on a cruise in Barcelona. Only on the ship do they find out that the man has been blacklisted – only his wife is allowed on board.

Barcelona – A retired German couple has been spending their holidays regularly on cruise ships for years. The two have now completed almost 20 cruises. But what happened to them on their most recent trip, the holiday pros have never experienced before.

Cruise ban: German pensioner unknowingly blacklisted

From Barcelona, ​​the couple wanted to embark on a week-long cruise on the “Wonder of the Seas”. Arrived at the pier, but then the surprise: employees of the security service refused the German vacationer access. “I could go on the ship, but my husband couldn’t because he’s on the blacklist,” his wife later told the newspaper RTL.

A shock for the German crusaders – nobody had informed the retired couple that the man was not allowed on the ship. “Usually we are the most fun-loving people, but that was really over,” said the German later. The “Wonder of the Seas” of the US shipping company “Royal Caribbean” is currently the largest cruise ship in the world at 362 meters. – An Italian design studio is now planning an even bigger ship, it should have the shape of a turtle.

A German pensioner was denied access to the cruise ship “Wonder of the Seas” – because of a towel faux pas. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Jesus Merida

“Something from next to it” – No access due to towel faux pas

The reason for the entry on the black list followed promptly: on a previous cruise in Indonesia, the towel slipped down when the German vacationer was about to change his swimming trunks. For a brief moment the man stood naked on the deck of the ship. Since this cruise ship also belonged to “Royal Caribbean”, the pensioner was blocked from all ships of the shipping company – without him knowing about it.

“It was so wrong, that doesn’t exist,” the couple summarized in an interview RTL the incident together. At the request of the broadcaster, the shipping company said: “If a guest violates the rules of conduct, it is possible that their travel privileges for all brands of ‘Royal Caribbean’ will be revoked.”

“Bathing trunks with suspenders” – pensioners are already planning their next trip

The retired couple has since been reimbursed for the price of the cruise, and they have also received compensation for the cost of travel to and from the ship. In addition, the Germans insist on compensation for pain and suffering – due to the stress of the incident, the pensioner had suffered a sudden hearing loss on the spot.

However, the retired couple will not be deterred from further cruises – and are already taking their own safety precautions: “I’ll do it [ihm] swim trunks with suspenders on,” joked the vacationer RTL. When it comes to cruise voyages, it can always happen that the service does not live up to expectations. Sometimes, however, there are downright strange complaints. (mlh)