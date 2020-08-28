© Manufacturer

The 16th Classic Gala in Schwetzingen Palace Park will take place despite the corona pandemic. Again, almost 200 classic vehicles are waiting for the visitors in the spacious park area, which creates the best conditions for safety distances. For the weekend of September 4th to 6th, the exhibition organizers have once again attracted extraordinary exhibits to North Baden with great effort, expertise and sometimes also with the art of persuasion. As always, there are special shows, including “German special bodies from Autenrieth to Wendler” (Photo: Gutbrod Wendler) or “90 years of Pininfarina”. Admission tickets can only be purchased in advance in order to record visitor data. You can order at “classic-gala.de”. A ticket costs 8.90 euros. (fbs.)