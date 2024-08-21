Millionaire win in San Pellegrino Terme, in the province of Bergamo. A lucky lady with a 20 euro scratch card found herself with a ticket worth 5 million euros. It seems to be a pensioner from the area, who, after scratching, discovered that she had won 5 million. At first, she couldn’t believe it either, so much so that she went back to the tobacconist to verify the winnings with the owner. “We checked together, the winnings were really five million,” says the owner.

The woman, according to what the tobacconist’s owner told the newspapers, had gone there last night to try her luck. A regular customer of the shop, she then returned home and, after scratching, discovered with great surprise that she had won 5 million euros.

Initially, the pensioner was so incredulous that, before celebrating, she preferred to wait until the next day and go back to ask for confirmation from the person who had sold her the winning ticket. Then, once she had confirmed her win, she asked to remain anonymous. The only information provided by the owner was: “She is a regular customer. She often buys “Scratch and Win” cards, so she did on Monday and went home.” Then the next day she returned to confirm her win, so the woman could finally celebrate without doubts. In detail, it is a “100X” series scratch and win. There is one winning ticket worth 5 million in 10,080,000.