Home World

From: Julia Hanigk

Press Split

What is probably the largest piece of amber in the world is now part of a museum. However, it was previously used as a doorstop.

Bucharest – Your ancestors often leave you a lot of things that you have to clear out first. But sometimes there is a real treasure hidden underneath. Like in the case of two Italian women who found empty pasta packets full of Italian lire in their basement. A lady in Romania, on the other hand, recently discovered that her doorstop is actually made of amber and is worth a fortune.

Walker finds what is probably the world’s largest piece of amber – it was used as a doorstop

How observatornews.ro reportedan amber nugget was recently of the World Record Academy as the largest in the world. It is a 3.5 kilogram piece that is said to be worth around one million euros. It can now be viewed in the Buzău County Museum, an amber museum – but its story is an incredible one.

Symbolic image: A lump of amber. © blickwinkel/IMAGO

In fact, it was not geologists who tracked down and found the stone, but a walker who was collecting stones – who apparently had no idea of ​​its value. “Found by chance by a citizen from the village of Colţi at the bottom of the Colţi River while collecting stones after heavy rains,” Felicia Mihai, curator of the Colţi Amber Museum, told the portal about the history of the stone. “It was discovered many years ago in someone’s house,” says Daniel Costache, director of the Buzău County Museum. So for many years the amber was simply used as a doorstop in the household, writes the Romanian portal.

There are two stories about how the stone came to the museum – it is considered a national treasure

The old lady who owned the stone did not know the value of the stone – probably because this stone was more of a black color and not the widely known, shimmering, golden-yellow amber color. According to the World Record Academy Romanian amber is between 40 and 70 million years old.

There is no clear story as to how the amber came to the museum. Story of elpais.com goes like this: “The extraordinary fossil resin caught the attention of a relative of the house owner, who died two years after the fall of the communist dictatorship in 1989. He had inherited the piece of amber, which he had initially thought was a mere stone. He examined it more closely and concluded that it could be a semi-precious stone of great value,” it says. Accordingly, the find was sold to the Romanian state and classified as a national treasure.

Amber finds are being made all the time around the Colți region in Romania, where there is a nature reserve. “The area of ​​the reserve has an area of ​​2.52 hectares and is located in the northwestern part of Buzău County, at the foot of the Ivănețu massif at an altitude of 500 to 600 meters, northeast of the village of Colți,” says the World Record AcademyAmber from this region is also called “Rumanite”. Also in the North Sea A walker finally found a chunk that turned out to be amber. On the island of Borkum A similar discovery was made. On the other hand, a boy found a sapphire while taking a walk. (jh)