Moscow pensioner calls ambulance after losing sleep over YouTube not working

A 76-year-old pensioner in Moscow called an ambulance because her YouTube stopped working. She was unable to download the audiobooks she listens to on the service, causing her to lose sleep, reports Telegram– channel “Lenta Dnya” (Day News).

An ambulance rushed to a call for a “disturbance of consciousness,” but when paramedics arrived, they found an elderly woman in her right mind. When she explained the problem, one of the medics installed a VPN on her device.

“Total: a doctor and two paramedics with the highest categories and vast experience, a car that costs five million, and equipment in it for another ten million arrived at one in the morning to help a grandmother turn on YouTube. In what country in the world do you think this is even possible except Russia?” the author of the video asked.

On July 25, it became known that YouTube was slowing down in Russia. The speed of video loading on the platform was supposed to decrease to 70 percent. The measure was taken against the administration of the video hosting service, which violates Russian legislation.