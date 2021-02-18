A 64-year-old Moscow pensioner named Sergei, who was detained for gang rape half a century ago, remembered these events. He spoke about it in an interview. Telegram-channel Life Shot.

In 1974 he was 18 years old and together with his friends celebrated his first salary. According to him, the party was in Izmailovsky Park, they were joined by two friends. With one of them – Larisa – the young people “had fun”, but with her consent.

Sergei claims that he did not rape her, he wanted to, but because of a drunken state he could not and left. Larisa returned home in the morning, and her father began to beat her and she said about the rape. At the insistence of her parent, the 17-year-old schoolgirl wrote a statement to the police. Sergei proposed marriage to her and her father so that the case would be dropped. However, his offer was rejected. Larisa’s father was determined to put the young people in prison. They were given 10-12 years in prison.

Then they wanted to be “dropped” in the colony, because the article was “bad,” the pensioner recalls. His friends were serving time in Grozny. As a result, they killed the person who wanted to “put them down” and they added a term.

Sergei was taken into the army, they did not arrest him, since Larisa herself, who was in love with him, asked about it. However, he later ended up on the zone: a drunk stabbed a friend. After his release he worked as a builder, got married. Now retired, he has four grandchildren.

The pensioner says that he is no longer in danger – you just need to write an application to close the case after the statute of limitations has expired.

The detention of the pensioner became known earlier on February 18. The man was released on recognizance not to leave.