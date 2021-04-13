A pensioner in Klaipeda, Lithuania, died in a polyclinic immediately after receiving a second dose of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine. Writes about it RIA News with a link to local radio.

According to the chief doctor of the polyclinic Loreta Venckienė, the death of the 78-year-old man is not related to vaccination, but it will be investigated in more detail. She stated that the man received the second vaccination and was feeling quite well, but then he became weak.

Venckienė stressed that she could not imagine the cause of death and intends to wait for an investigation. “No thromboembolism, no anaphylactic reaction … The patient, according to the outpatient card, has been going to the doctor for a very long time, several years, and no diseases have been recorded,” the doctor said.

Earlier in April, it became known that the 71-year-old pensioner died a few days after being vaccinated against the coronavirus with a vaccine from the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. Oleg Zeigermacher from Riga received the first dose of AstraZeneca from batch ABV5300 on March 5. The use of this batch was suspended in early March by several EU countries, including Latvia. After the vaccination, the man developed symptoms of a mild cold; on March 9, he died of pulmonary edema as a result of bilateral pneumonia.