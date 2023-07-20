Pensioner leaves the toyboy: “First sex and now only quarrels. I prefer the cat”

Who said Prince Charming can only be a man? Sometimes a cat is better, at least second Iris Jones, an 83-year-old British pensioner, leapt to the headlines some time ago for having decided to marry a 37-year-old Egyptian, Mohamed Ibriham. She had just been there big age difference to raise gossips – Of 46 years old – which earned the man the label of “toyboys”.



And now, the unexpected twist: the pensioner has decided to leave her husband after two years of marriage: “I loved everything about Mohamed. But it had become hard to be with him. We used to have a great sex life but then, instead of making love, we ended up arguing all the time about everything. And, honestly, I’m 83 years old: I’m not a lovesick teenager who can pine away with his partner”.

In the heart of the sprightly old woman now there’s only room for “his” Mr Tibbs, his furry friend: “I only got him a few days after Mohammed left and he has already become the perfect companion. He never complains, he’s very calm and nice to see: I love it. He is very happy here and he doesn’t create any problems”.

