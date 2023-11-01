Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

A man has lived aboard Royal Caribbean cruise ships for more than 20 years. When he disembarks, an unusual problem arises.

Bremen – Mario Salcedo was on a cruise ship for the first time in 1996. At that time he started testing different cruise lines. Like he did with the YouTuber Alanna Zingano He said he booked 150 cruises on almost 70 ships to try out the perfect travel option for him. Ultimately, Salcedo chose to live on Royal Caribbean International cruise ships.

Man develops problem while living on cruise ship

Since then, Mario Salcedo has been living at sea for 23 years. He only took smaller two-week breaks in the meantime, plus a 15-month break during the corona pandemic. His love for cruises earned him the nickname “Super Mario.” However, his life on board also led to unusual problems. These are particularly evident when he is back on land.

Man develops problems on land after 23 years on cruise

Like the cruise lover opposite in 2016 Condé Nast Traveler He said that his legs no longer work as well on land as they did on board. He first has to get used to not being on the open sea for a while. “I lost my land legs and at some point I swayed so much that I could no longer walk straight,” he said. For Salcedo, being on ships feels more comfortable because “that’s what I’m used to.”

As stated in the Royal Caribbean blog, Mario Salcedo has already taken over 1,100 cruises. On Alanna Zingano’s YouTube channel, Salcedo reported that living on board costs him around $82,000 a year. To this day he hasn’t thought about stopping: “I’ve made so many friends and memories at sea over the years, I plan to continue sailing indefinitely – as long as I’m well and having fun.”

