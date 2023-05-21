One hundred thirty-five euros in cash and an image of the Madonna: with a letter sent to the president of the Emilia Romagna regional council, Stefano Bonaccini, a 76-year-old pensioner from Battipaglia wanted to do his part to help the population affected by the flood. Two of the governor’s collaborators picked up the note and were moved to read the message it contained: “For Emilia Romagna, with all my heart”.

An act that deeply touched the governor: “An extraordinary gesture that fills my heart with joy and is worth a thousand words”. He repeated it several times in public yesterday. “It is a pleasure that a representative of the Battipaglia community is close to those in need, in such a difficult moment for that region – explains the mayor of Battipaglia, Cecilia Francese – it is an honor for me, as a representative of this community, that one of our fellow citizen wanted to demonstrate, with this gesture, his solidarity with those who are in difficulty at the moment”.

Solidarity with the region in emergency comes from all over Italy. The mayor of Pellezzano, also in the province of Salerno, Francesco Morra has made men and means of local civil protection available and is awaiting instructions from the regional and national institutions.