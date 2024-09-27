Home page World

There was another flood recently in Emilia-Romagna. A pensioner who was helped by young people returns the favor with an emotional speech.

Modigliana – Riccardo Ceroni, 84 years old, is known in Modigliana (Emilia-Romagna) as “Scherpa” because he allegedly went to school in oversized mountain boots. The pensioner has already experienced a lot in his life, according to the Bolognese daily newspaper Il Resto del Carlino worked in France, Switzerland and Germany, or later sailed around the Mediterranean alone for years. But he experienced one of the most beautiful moments recently – in the middle of a flood.

Riccardo Ceroni’s (84) garden and garage in Modigliana were recently covered in mud. He thanked the young helpers for clearing the area with an emotional speech. (Montage) © Screenshot Andrea Nonni/Max Cavallari/ZUMA PRess/Imago

Another flood in northern Italy: Young people rush to help pensioners

In recent years, the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna has experienced several devastating floods. Just a few days ago, many villages and towns were flooded after strong storms. The emergency services in this region and the neighboring Marche region had to cope with thousands of operations within a very short period of time. Numerous people had to be brought to safety from the floods, and at least two were missing.

The municipality of Modigliana was also affected by the recent flood. The town with 4,300 inhabitants in the southeast of the region had to contend with thousands of mudslides and mudslides as recently as 2023. Now many helpers had to intervene again. This is also the case with 84-year-old Riccardo.

After the recent floods in northern Italy, his vegetable garden and his garage, which he also uses as a workshop, were covered in a thick layer of mud. A group of around 20 young helpers helped the pensioner to clear his property of the mud. This was reason enough for the 84-year-old to thank the helpers with emotional words.

After flooding in Emilia-Romagna, a “whole forest of hands” comes to the aid of Italian pensioners

“This is not rhetoric. “I take my hat off to you,” Ceroni begins his speech. The video of his speech to the helper group is viewed millions of times on the Internet and goes viral. Even star musician Laura Pausini shares the video from Modigliana, originally recorded by content creator Andea Nonni.

“I was six when my father died. When I saw the loneliness of the piles of rubble, I begged him. Babbo (note: Dad), give me your hand, give me a hand,” he tells the young people standing in a semicircle in front of him. Not just one hand, but “a whole forest of hands” came to his aid, the man says loudly and asks those present to raise their hands.

These young people’s hands managed to free everything from mud, the man continues. “One of the most beautiful moments of my long life. “You gave me a lot, you gave me joy, you gave me love,” he continues. “I’m trying to give it back to you, but I won’t be able to,” says Ceroni, visibly moved.

Emotional acceptance speech goes viral on the internet – “A great grandpa. But the young people…”

After further warm words, a warm hug follows with the assembled group. “I like you. If I had to die now, I would do so with a smile. “I would be happy,” the pensioner concluded his moving speech. Not only those present are touched, “Scherpa’s” words of thanks are also well received online. “A great grandpa. But the young people. Wonderful. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” reads one comment. Many others agree.

However, a contribution from the Italian head of government triggered completely different reactions. While emergency services and those affected in the Emilia-Romagna and Marche regions struggled with the consequences of the flood, Giorgia Meloni posed for a photo with a Hollywood star and received a lot of criticism for it. (jm)