ČTK: a pensioner died in a fire in a nursing home in the north of the Czech Republic

A pensioner died as a result of a fire in a boarding house for the elderly and disabled in the urban-type settlement of Liebstat in the north of the Czech Republic. This was reported by the news agency CTK.

Information about the fire in the boarding house building was received at 21:30 (23:00 Moscow time) on Friday, December 9. 46 guests were evacuated. “Unfortunately, one person died at the scene,” Mikhail Georgiev, a spokesman for the regional rescue service, said.

Residents are examined by doctors, the issue of hospitalization of the victims is being decided. After examinations, they will be sent to a temporary accommodation facility in the building of a local primary school.

The causes of the fire are being investigated.

