Ryanair passengers had to pay a hefty sum in fees due to an error when printing their boarding passes. Consumer advocates are outraged.

London – Annoyances when traveling by air are usually delays or cancellations of flights at short notice. The experience of a couple from Great Britain caused great outrage. Because they had the wrong boarding passes for their flight with the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair printed out, the airline billed them just under 130 euros (110 pounds).

Senior couple has to pay a penalty for mistakes: Ryanair charges a steep price for boarding passes

Several British media outlets picked up the story on Tuesday after the couple’s daughter shared her parents’ experience on short message service X (formerly Twitter) and received widespread attention. Consumer advocates were also outraged by the Ryanair incident. In Germany, if there are problems, there is an app from the consumer centers that is intended to support travelers.

A couple got a nasty surprise at the Ryanair counter. The incident caused a stir. (symbol photo) © NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/IMAGO

In conversation with BBC the two pensioners said that they traveled from Stansted Airport near the British capital to Bergerac in France last Friday. They had inadvertently printed out the boarding passes for the return flight instead of the outbound flight. Printing out the correct ticket at the airport cost them £55 each. “£110 for two pieces of paper which took a minute. Shame on you,” she said, according to her own statement to the low-cost airline.

Ryanair demands a proud price for boarding pass errors – and reaps sharp criticism

Ryanair then confirmed that the charges levied are in line with the airline’s policies. The company wrote to X: “All passengers traveling with Ryanair agree to check-in online prior to arriving at their departure airport.” It is unfortunate that these passengers ignored the reminder email, the statement continued.

Consumer rights expert Martyn James told the BBC the couple’s experience “touched a nerve” as many other people were also affected by unexpected charges. This mood was also reflected in X: Numerous people commented on the BBC article and were appalled at Ryanair’s handling. “Try to recognize an honest mistake and treat people with a little compassion occasionally. Exploitation at the highest level,” commented one user, for example. (nz/dpa)

